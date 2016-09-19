YOUNGSTOWN — A 44-year-old Beloit man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to operating a Goshen Township methamphetamine lab.

Judge Lou A. D’Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court imposed the sentence this morning on Bryan K. Dilling.

Dilling pleaded guilty as charged in June to illegal manufacture of drugs, illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs and drug possession.

After receiving an anonymous tip that Dilling had meth-making materials in a trailer he was staying in, police knocked on the trailer door in February 2015 and said they saw the materials in plain view.