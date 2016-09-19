JOBS
Afghan migrants found hiding in trucks in Serbia



Published: Mon, September 19, 2016 @ 9:28 a.m.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Serbia’s customs officers have discovered three migrants from Afghanistan hidden in two cargo trucks with Macedonian license plates that were heading toward the European Union.

Customs authorities said the migrants were discovered early Monday at the Serbian border with EU-member Croatia. Two migrants were hiding in a truck bound for Italy, while the third one was in a truck heading to Germany.

Authorities said that the customs officers looked into the trucks after their drivers suspected someone had climbed into them when they stopped earlier at a nearby gas station.

Migrants fleeing war and poverty have been looking for ways to enter the EU countries illegally after countries closed their borders for free entry in March. Thousands remain stuck in the Balkan countries.

