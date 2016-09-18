JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Trump plans return engagement to Ohio this week



Published: Sun, September 18, 2016 @ 5:32 p.m.

Associated Press

TOLEDO

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump plans to return to northwest Ohio this week.

His campaign says he’s scheduled to attend a lunchtime rally Wednesday at Toledo’s Stranahan Theater.

It’s his second visit to the city since the businessman became the GOP nominee at the party’s July convention in Cleveland. Trump also had a rally in Toledo days after the convention ended.

Polls indicate the swing state of Ohio is up for grabs in November.

Surrogates for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have been working the state over the weekend, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking Saturday to two college crowds in Akron and Kent. He urged young people turned off by their choices to vote even if they think “everybody’s horrible.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes