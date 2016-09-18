CLEVELAND (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Justin Upton homered as the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians for only the second time in 15 games this season, topping the AL Central leaders 9-5 Sunday.

Miguel Cabrera got his 2,500th career hit to help the Tigers pull within seven games of Cleveland. Detroit had been outscored 91-40 in its first 14 games against the Indians this year.

Trevor Bauer (11-8) hit three batters, including a pitch that struck Ian Kinsler on the helmet in the third. Kinsler grabbed the side of his head after the pitch knocked off his helmet.

Bauer tossed his glove to the ground and crouched behind the mound as Kinsler was examined before going to first. Kinsler left for a pinch hitter in the sixth. Cabrera and Victor Martinez also were hit.

Norris threw the first pitch of the bottom of the third behind Rajai Davis, which led to both sides being warned by plate umpire Jordan Baker.

Daniel Norris (3-2) gave up four runs — one earned — in five innings. Francisco Rodriguez recorded four outs for his 43rd save.

Carlos Santana homered in the sixth.