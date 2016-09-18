JOBS
Steelers defeat Bengals



Published: Sun, September 18, 2016 @ 4:53 p.m.

Big Ben throws 3 TD passes

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns to offset a pair of interceptions and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-16 on Sunday.

DeAngelo Williams churned out 94 yards on a career-high 32 carries and added a 4-yard touchdown grab with 6:48 remaining to give the Steelers all the breathing room they would need. Tight ends Jesse James and Xavier Grimble also caught scoring passes from Roethlisberger as the Steelers (2-0) kept Cincinnati in check at rainy Heinz Field.

Andy Dalton passed for 366 yards and a touchdown.

