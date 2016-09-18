NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Noah Brown tied the Ohio State record with four touchdown receptions, and the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled past No. 14 Oklahoma 45-24 on Saturday night.

Brown caught five passes for 72 yards. On his best grab, he reached around Michiah Quick and held onto Quick and the ball while falling out of bounds for a 21-yard touchdown reception with 6 seconds left in the first half. Brown entered the game with five catches and one touchdown in his career.

J.T. Barrett passed for 152 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 74 yards for the Buckeyes (3-0). Mike Weber ran for 123 yards, pacing an attack that pounded out 291 yards rushing.

Oklahoma (1-2), which lost its opener to Houston, was in desperate need of a big win to keep its hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff alive. Instead, a school-record home crowd of 87,979 watched the Sooners get dominated for most of the night. Ohio State led 35-17 at halftime.