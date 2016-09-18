Staff report

BOARDMAN

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he drove his cycle into the rear end of a vehicle at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Route 224 east of Parkside Drive, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post. The cycle and the vehicle were both westbound on Route 224.

The vehicle was driven by Michael Baun, 31, of North Lima, who was not injured in the crash. The name of the driver of the motorcycle, who was thrown from the cycle and landed on the side of the road sustaining life-threatening injuries, was not released pending notification of next-of-kin. The cyclist was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Boardman Police and fire personal assisted with traffic control at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.