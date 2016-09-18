2016 EMMY WINNERS
Major categories
List of winners at the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Sunday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Drama Series: “Game of Thrones.”
Directing, Drama Series: Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones”
Actor, Drama Series: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot.”
Actress, Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black.”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline.”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss “Game of Thrones.”
Comedy Series: “Veep.”
Directing, Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, “Transparent.”
Actor, Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent.”
Actress, Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep.”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Louie Anderson, “Baskets.”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live.”
Writing for a Comedy Series: Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”
Limited Series: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama: Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager.”
Source: Associated Press
