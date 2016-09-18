JOBS
FAA awards Cleveland airport $8M to improve de-icing



Published: Sun, September 18, 2016 @ 5:34 p.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

The Federal Aviation Administration is giving Cleveland Hopkins International Airport an $8 million grant to prevent the recurrence of runway de-icing problems that resulted in unsafe conditions at the airport over the winter.

Cleveland.com reports the funds will be used to construct a 124,000-square-foot building to house new snow removal equipment.

Toledo Democratic U.S. Rep Marcy Kaptur says the grant is on top of more than $22 million that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Hopkins in July to improve the airport’s snow removal fleet and improve sight lines for pilots and airfield crews.

The city agreed last year to pay the FAA a $200,000 fine to settle four cases that cited the city for poor airport snow removal.

