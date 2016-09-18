CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Mike Wallace and the Baltimore Ravens rallied from a 20-point deficit and beat the Cleveland Browns 25-20 on Sunday.

Justin Tucker kicked three field goals — the last with 2:56 left — and the Ravens (2-0), who trailed 20-0 in the first quarter, withstood Cleveland’s final drive to improve to 15-2 against the Browns under coach John Harbaugh.

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley intercepted Browns quarterback Josh McCown at the goal line with 13 seconds left to seal the win.

Baltimore was a point from trailing by three touchdowns in the opening quarter before blocking an extra point and returning it for two points and igniting the comeback.

McCown stayed in the game despite an injured left shoulder for the Browns (0-2), who were hurt by a missed field goal and three costly penalties in the fourth quarter.