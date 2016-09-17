JOBS
FDNY: 25 hurt in possible explosion in Chelsea neighborhood



Published: Sat, September 17, 2016 @ 9:56 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Police and firefighters are at the scene tonight of a possible explosion in New York City, and authorities say 25 people suffered minor injuries.

Police spokesman J. Peter Donald said on Twitter that the possible explosion happened at about 8:30 p.m. on West 23rd Street in the Chelsea section of Manhattan.

Donald said several people were taken to hospitals with injuries. The fire department tweeted that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

No detail about the extent of damage was immediately available.

Numerous emergency vehicles are in the area, which is a major thoroughfare with many restaurants.

Witnesses say FBI and Homeland Security officials are also at the scene.

The reports of a possible blast comes hours after a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, N.J., shortly before thousands of runners participated in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors.

