Ohio State-Oklahoma delayed by bad weather



Published: Sat, September 17, 2016 @ 6:33 p.m.

NORMAN, OKLA. — Bad weather has caused the start of the Oklahoma-Ohio State start time to be pushed back to 9:10 p.m. Eastern time.

The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., but a storm system caused the change. Lightning could be seen in the Norman area at about 6 p.m., and heavy rain started right after the announcement.

The matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 14 Oklahoma likely will have playoff implications.

It will be the third meeting between the schools, with Oklahoma winning in Columbus in 1977 and Ohio State winning in Norman in 1983.

