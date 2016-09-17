CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A northeast Ohio man charged in the shooting deaths of two women has pleaded guilty in exchange for prosecutors dropping a potential death penalty for him.

The Repository in Canton reports a judge on Friday sentenced 59-year-old Leeroy Rogers Sr. to life in prison for aggravated murder and other charges. He’ll have the possibility of parole after 61 years.

Pausing at times as he spoke, Rogers admitted he killed the women at different times and dumped one body at a creek and the other at a park.

An assistant prosecutor says the victims’ relatives supported the plea deal to make sure Rogers spends the rest of his life behind bars.

Some of them provided statements in court. One offered Rogers forgiveness. Another suggested that would be impossible.