CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco, the Cleveland Indians’ No. 2 starting pitcher, broke his right hand when hit by a line drive off the bat of Detroit’s Ian Kinsler on the second pitch of Saturday’s 1-0, 10-inning win over the Tigers.

Cleveland has an eight-game lead over second-place Detroit.

Jeff Manship replaced Carrasco after the infield hit. Carrasco missed six weeks earlier this season with a strained left hamstring, also sustained against the Tigers.

Jose Ramirez hit a winning single with the bases loaded in the 10th against Justin Wilson (4-5).

Andrew Miller (8-1), Cleveland’s eighth reliever, pitched the final two innings and completed a four-hitter.