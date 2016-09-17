YOUNGSTOWN — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. To raise awareness of that fact, more than 1,000 people filled the Watson & Tressel Center at Youngstown State University for the annual Tri-County Heart Walk.

The walk today is a fundraiser for the association, as well as an opportunity to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke.

“It’s a celebration of life and all of the work that goes into fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke,” said Sean Dreher, American Heart Association communications director.

The fundraising goal for this year’s event is $280,000. Based on money collected so far, Dreher said he expects they will exceed that amount.

