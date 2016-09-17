— Katrina Pierson, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s national campaign spokeswoman, said the candidate “doesn’t change his mind. He just expands his policies.”

In an exclusive interview Saturday with The Vindicator, Pierson said, “I can understand why that’s perceived as changing minds in the political world, but at the same time, he’s been the same the entire time. He’s just expanding his policies.”

Pierson was at a voter outreach event at Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ on Elm Street in Youngstown. About 20 Trump supporters listened to her and others before canvassing around Wick Park on the city’s North Side in support of Trump and Corrine L. Sanderson. Sanderson, a Youngstown school board member running as a Republican for the 58th Ohio House District seat, told The Vindicator that she wasn’t committed to voting for Trump in the general election.

Pierson said the media falsely portrays Trump as being racist and misogynistic.

“He treats everyone the same,” she said. “You’re only that way if you treat one person one way and one person the other way.”

