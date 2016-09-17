JOBS
Europe stuns Team USA



Published: Sat, September 17, 2016 @ 6:52 p.m.

Halak shuts out Americans in World Cup opener

TORONTO (AP) — Marian Gaborik, Leon Draisaitl and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored, Jaroslav Halak made 35 saves and Team Europe upset the United States 3-0 on Saturday in a stunning opening game at the World Cup of Hockey.

Playing his first game since March 8 because of a groin injury, Halak was up to the task, especially in the third period.

Jonathan Quick allowed three goals on 17 shots but fell victim to blunders in front of him. A mistake by defenseman Ryan McDonagh allowed Europe to get a 2-on-1 rush for Gaborik’s goal, and a turnover by Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane set up a 2-on-0 for Draisaitl’s.

The U.S. outshot Europe 35-17, went 0 for 4 on the power play and had a goal disallowed.

