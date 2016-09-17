AUSTINTOWN — Mary Kay Szwedko’s eyes filled with tears as she found herself surrounded by a growing crowd.

The Cortland woman knew everyone was there to support her and the family while honoring her late daughter, Brittany Szwedko. She also was well aware that the more than 250 people had come to celebrate her beloved daughter’s life and legacy.

“It’s just so overwhelming,” Mary Kay said as she watched the number of people – and dogs – increase.

All the participants – including the animals – represented three of the things Brittany cherished most: family, running and dogs. They also took part in this morning’s first Brittany Szwedko Memorial 5K Run and Dog Walk in Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road.

Brittany, 27, died March 1 in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after having been hit by a sport utility vehicle three days earlier while jogging along a road in Fowler Township. She was preparing to run in the Pittsburgh Marathon as well as the Mill Creek Distance Classic half-marathon when she was struck.

Russell G. Lauer III, 43, of Cortland, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle impaired.

Also playing a major role in the run/dog walk was Legacy Dog Rescue, a 5-year-old nonprofit organization that broached the Szwedko family about setting up a scholarship in Brittany’s name and hosting an event to raise funds for it.

A long-term goal is to establish a $1,000 scholarship for a student in financial need to attend Youngstown State University, Mary Kay noted.

