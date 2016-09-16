YOUNGSTOWN

A small but well-furnished room in the basement of the Oak Hill Collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave., hosts MakerSpace meetings every Wednesday evening, giving 3-D printers and computer space for people in the Youngstown area to create and innovate.

From hobbyists to aspiring inventors, anyone can use the space to work on their side projects and collaborate ideas.

The space just got a new addition three weeks ago thanks to the Youngstown Foundation, which recently awarded the Oak Hill Collaborative a $10,000 grant to build the tech hub in the MakerSpace for computing, designing and creating products with the seven 3-D printers.

In August, the Thomases Family Endowment of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation also funded the purchase of four additional 3-D printers from AST2, a local Youngstown start-up.

Bob Davenport is the CEO of Add-a-Trap LLC, a company he runs in Struthers based around an invention he started selling in 2001.

The Add-A-Trap is a plumbing fixture that can be installed in the drain pipe of a sink that can catch debris in the plumbing system. He said he has sold thousands of his devices.

