Worker air-lifted to trauma center after industrial accident



Published: Fri, September 16, 2016 @ 5:57 p.m.

POLAND — A worker’s arm was severed after an industrial accident at the Poland Township landfill at about 2 p.m. today.

Firefighters from the Western Reserve Joint Fire District were called to the Browning-Ferris Industries weigh station on State Line Road where chief David Comstock, Jr. said the worker was treated on the scene and air-lifted to a trauma center.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

