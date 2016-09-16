AKRON – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, will campaign Saturday for Hillary Clinton, the party’s nominee, on the campuses of the University of Akron and Kent State University.

Sanders will speak at Akron’s Goodrich Lobby, 198 Hill St., at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

His rally at Kent will be at the university’s rec center, 1550 Ted Boyd Dr. at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

A Saturday event with Sanders in Canton has been canceled.