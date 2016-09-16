JOBS
Spaghetti dinner Sunday will promote Hubbard schools emergency operating levy



Published: Fri, September 16, 2016 @ 2:08 p.m.

HUBBARD — The Hubbard School Levy Committee will host a spaghetti dinner and open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hubbard High School, 350 Hall Ave., to promote a new emergency operating levy which will be on the November ballot.

If approved by voters, the 10-year, 7.1-mill levy would generate $1.44 million annually for the Hubbard School District and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $248.50 each year, according to the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office.

Lisa Niquette, a member of the levy committee, wrote in an email the levy is necessary in the wake of state funding cuts to local school districts.

