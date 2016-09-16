YOUNGSTOWN — Attorneys for capital murder defendant Robert Seman have filed a motion in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking for a mistrial or that a change of venue for his trial be granted.

Details for the motion are under seal and not available.

Jury selection began Monday before Judge Maureen Sweeney but has been delayed this week as she has been at a previously scheduled judicial conference.

Seman is accused of killing Corinne Gump, 10, and her grandparents William and Judith Schmidt in an arson March 30, 2015 at their Powers Way home.