MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump made his usual sarcastic call today for Hillary Clinton's Secret Service agents to be stripped of their firearms – and then added, "let's see what happens to her."

Trump has long incorrectly suggested his Democratic opponent wants to overturn the Second Amendment and take away Americans' right to own guns. At a rally in Miami, he again riffed about confiscating the agents' guns and then went further.

"I think that her bodyguards should drop all weapons. They should disarm, right?" Trump asked the crowd. "Take their guns away, she doesn't want guns. Take their – and let's see what happens to her. Take their guns away. OK, it would be very dangerous."

Trump's meaning was not immediately clear and a campaign spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for an elaboration. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service also declined to comment.

But the seemingly ominous comment evoked a remark Trump made last month that many Democrats condemned as a call for Clinton's assassination. Speaking at a rally in North Carolina, the Republican nominee erroneously said his opponent wants to "abolish, essentially, the Second Amendment."