OSHP to conduct sobriety checkpoints this weekend in Mahoning County



Published: Fri, September 16, 2016 @ 2:33 p.m.

CANFIELD — The Canfield branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety checkpoints Saturday and Sunday in Mahoning County. Details about the checkpoints will be released Saturday.

Officers will be conducting a roadside check of drivers in two separate locations for alcohol and drug impairment. Officers will also conduct saturation patrols throughout the weekend.

The Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency contribute to make the sobriety checkpoints possible.

