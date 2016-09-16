YOUNGSTOWN

City schools CEO Krish Mohip hopes Austintown schools’ loss is his district’s gain.

Colleen Murphy-Penk, Austintown transportation director, will begin Wednesday as chief of the city schools’ troubled bus transportation system. Two of her employees are going with her.

Mohip said he talked with people in Columbus and across the state who know school transportation.

“I found out she’s one of the best in the state,” said Mohip, city schools chief executive director.

Two more Austintown transportation employees – an on-board supervisor and one to help with technology – are following Murphy to the city schools system, the CEO said.

YCSD posted the three positions on its website.

“She was far and away above anybody else,” Mohip said of Murphy-Penk.

Murphy-Penk has been with Austintown schools since 1988. Her last day with that district will be Tuesday.

“It’s just time for a change,” Murphy-Penk said. “I saw the job posting and I heard the negative publicity, and I felt bad for the drivers. There has got to be a lot of really great people there and kids and families who are suffering. I saw the posting and I thought, ‘I’ve done a lot of great things in Austintown. I’m up for the challenge.’”

