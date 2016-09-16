COLUMBUS (AP) — A central Ohio dog shelter dealing with an outbreak of a respiratory disease has temporarily halted plans to euthanize some animals after a judge granted an order restricting which ones could be put down.

A Franklin County judge Thursday granted rescue groups a temporary restraining order until a full hearing can take place Monday.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter in Columbus has put down 84 dogs because of the distemper outbreak.

The restraining order calls for the rescue groups to post a $100,000 bond. An attorney for the groups says she isn’t sure they can come up with the money needed.

It was unclear whether the shelter will resume plans to euthanize additional dogs if the rescue groups don’t post the bond.