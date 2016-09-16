AUSTINTOWN — The former Tamarkin facility on Victoria Road will have a new tenant.

Nordson Corp. of has announced it plans to combine its existing screw and barrel operations in Youngstown, Ohio; New Castle, Pa.; and Pulaski, Va. into a “single expanded manufacturing center of excellence” at the facility that once was previously a Giant Eagle retail support center for frozen foods.

A labor dispute shut Tamarkin down in February 2015.

Operations ceased in May 2015.

Nordson expects the transition to be completed over the next 18 months, The transition will occur in stages to minimize any potential impact to current customers, the company said.