JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Nordson to centralize business at former Tamarkin facility



Published: Fri, September 16, 2016 @ 6:04 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The former Tamarkin facility on Victoria Road will have a new tenant.

Nordson Corp. of has announced it plans to combine its existing screw and barrel operations in Youngstown, Ohio; New Castle, Pa.; and Pulaski, Va. into a “single expanded manufacturing center of excellence” at the facility that once was previously a Giant Eagle retail support center for frozen foods.

A labor dispute shut Tamarkin down in February 2015.

Operations ceased in May 2015.

Nordson expects the transition to be completed over the next 18 months, The transition will occur in stages to minimize any potential impact to current customers, the company said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes