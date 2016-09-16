YOUNGSTOWN

Carmella Marie Co. hosts “Let’s Talk Hair: The Mane Event for Ohio Naturals” for the third year in Youngstown. The event will take place Sept. 24 at Youngstown State University’s Kilcawley Center in the Chestnut Room. Doors will open at 10:15 a.m. and the first session will begin at 10:55 a.m. and classes will continue until 4:50 p.m.

The opening keynote speaker is Tamiah Bridgett of Pittsburgh, owner of Diversame, a company that creates specialty hair tools for naturals.

There will be various speakers locally as well as from across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

All youth will be admitted free of charge. For tickets contact carmellamarie.net or call 234-201-5310.