YOUNGSTOWN — Police reported three robberies on the South Side Thursday, with one person taken into custody.

Joseph Nance, 35, of Elm Street, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery after a man said he robbed him of pills about 6:20 p.m. at South and Dewey avenues. Nance was found under the porch of a vacant home in the 500 block of Pasadena Avenue. He had some of the victim’s property and a .40-caliber handgun, reports said.

About 9:10 p.m., a man returning home at Rosedale Avenue and Cohasset Drive told police two males wearing hooded sweatshirts and holding guns approached him and took his cell phone.

Police found the man’s keys in the street, reports said.

About the same time, 9:15 p.m., a man told police he was walking into his home in the 500 block of West Evergreen when two males wearing hoodies and holding guns walked up to him as he walking into his home and took his wallet.