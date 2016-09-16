JOBS
Lane restrictions set for Route 62 bridge over Mill Creek



Published: Fri, September 16, 2016 @ 4:53 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Route 62 (Canfield Road) bridge over Mill Creek will have various lane restrictions through late September to enable $120,000 worth of bridge drainage repairs, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

Also, Interstate 680 will have 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. lane restrictions between South and Thalia avenues, Tuesday through Thursday, for pavement repairs.

In Liberty Township, motorists exiting state Route 11 southbound at Tibbetts-Wick Road won’t be able to turn left to go east on Tibbetts-Wick through late September due to bridge construction.

