An hour of coloring for relaxation in the Salem Library’s Quaker Room will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.Coloring is an excellent de-stressor for many people. The library provides a place and the materials or you can take your own.

No registration is required and ColorZen is open to the public.

For information about ColorZen visit the library at 821 E. State St. or call 330-332-0042. To find other items of interest visit www.salem.lib.oh.us.