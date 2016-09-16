JOBS
ColorZen for adults at public library



Published: Fri, September 16, 2016 @ 9:01 a.m.

SALEM

An hour of coloring for relaxation in the Salem Library’s Quaker Room will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.Coloring is an excellent de-stressor for many people. The library provides a place and the materials or you can take your own.

∫No registration is required and ColorZen is open to the public.

For information about ColorZen visit the library at 821 E. State St. or call 330-332-0042. To find other items of interest visit www.salem.lib.oh.us.

