Child tells store staff parents unconsious in car



Published: Fri, September 16, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

NILES

Parents of an 8-year-old girl are expected to face charges after reports said they were found passed out at about 5:20 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot from a suspected heroin overdose.

Reports said police and fire personnel were called to 5121 Youngstown-Warren Road after the girl walked into a store and told employees her parents were asleep in their van outside and would not wake up.

It took several doses of the anti-opiate drug Narcan to revive the couple, reports said.

Reports said the 44-year-old man told police he and the 31-year-old woman used heroin.

Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

