Staff report

CANFIELD

Canfield Township trustees filed an objection with the Mahoning County commissioners to the petition Canfield city filed earlier this week to annex a township property.

According to a news release, annexing the 22-acre property on Palmyra Road, south of U.S. Route 224, will violate the Joint Economic Development District project agreement between the city and township.

Trustee Chairman Brian Governor said Friday he cannot comment more on the opposition to the annexation or how it would violate the JEDD because the issue is currently being handled by the township’s legal representatives.

City council consented to the annexation Sept. 7.

