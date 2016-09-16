YOUNGSTOWN

Jason E. Gruber, 37, of Woodland Avenue, Campbell, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Gruber, who pleaded guilty in June, drew the sentence Friday from Judge Shirley J. Christian of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Two of the counts Gruber pleaded guilty to said he disseminated child pornography Dec. 3, 2015.

The other eight counts he pleaded guilty to said he possessed child-pornography videos and images Feb. 18 this year.

The prosecution dismissed an additional 40 pandering obscenity counts that alleged possession of child porn.

The prosecution recommended 10 years in prison for Gruber.

“The victims in this case are actual children that are being depicted in pornographic films,” Kevin Trapp, an assistant county prosecutor, told the judge.

