YOUNGSTOWN — Jason E. Gruber, 37, of Woodland Avenue, Campbell, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Gruber, who pleaded guilty in June, drew the sentence this morning from Judge Shirley J. Christian of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Two of the counts Gruber pleaded guilty to alleged he disseminated child pornography Dec. 3, 2015.

The other eight counts he pleaded guilty to alleged he possessed child-pornography videos and images Feb. 18, 2016.

The prosecution dismissed an additional 40 pandering obscenity counts that alleged possession of child porn.

The prosecution recommended 10 years in prison for Gruber, who has no prior criminal record and whose case was investigated by the cybercrimes unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Gruber must register as a sex offender every six months for 25 years.