Woman revived after 16 doses of OD-reversal drug



Published: Thu, September 15, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

WARREN

A woman, 28, of Farmdale recovered from a drug overdose Saturday night outside the Taco Bell on Elm Road after medical personnel administered 16 rounds of the opiate reversal drug naloxone.

Patricia A. Bloom of Gardner Barclay Road did not appear for her arraignment Monday morning in Warren Municipal Court, where she faces two counts of child endangering and single counts of possession of drugs and drug-abuse instruments.

Police were called at 8:07 p.m. for an unconscious female whose feet were on the ground, but whose torso was in her car trunk.

“I attempted to wake her but only got snorts as she was trying to breathe,” Sgt. Greg Coleman, wrote in a police report.

Read more about the incident in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

