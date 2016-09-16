YOUNGSTOWN

The $4.4 million improvement project on Wick Avenue will be the model for future work on Youngstown’s main corridors, city officials say.

“It’s a look we can try to duplicate in other areas,” said Mayor John A. McNally.

The project along Wick Avenue from Wood Street to McGuffey Road will take a year to complete. The work will start about Sept. 26, said Charles Shasho, deputy director of the city’s public-works department.

Officials with the city, Youngstown State University, Youngstown CityScape and stakeholders on that stretch of road – including the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, the Butler Institute of American Art, St. Johns’s Episcopal Church and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society – had a ceremonial ground-breaking Thursday.

The project includes paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting, replacing a sewer line, replacing two waterlines with one, reducing the three-lane road to one in each direction with the middle being a turning lane, and new signs.

