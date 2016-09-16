— Jose Abreu continued his torrid streak with a home run and single and Carlos Sanchez drove in the winning run in the ninth inning in the Chicago White Sox’s 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

The White Sox took three of four games in the series to conclude a 6-4 homestead against three playoff hopefuls. The first-place Indians remained six games ahead of the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central.

After Omar Narvaez led off the ninth with a single off Bryan Shaw (2-5), pinch-runner Leury Garcia stole second while Avisail Garcia struck out. Sanchez followed with a bloop single to right-center.

David Robertson (5-3) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the victory.

Chicago starter James Shields gave up one run on three hits and three walks in six innings, and remained winless in his last nine starts. He was 0-5 with a 10.75 earned-run average in his previous eight appearances.