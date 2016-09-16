YOUNGSTOWN

Fran Wilson has kept a special mantra first taught to her by her father.

While growing up, Wilson’s father would tell her “You can do anything, you’re Mexican.”

“I know he’d be very happy today knowing that I’m spreading his wisdom and living the American Dream,” she said, noting he “always told me to be proud of my Mexican heritage.”

Girard Board of Appeals member was the keynote speaker for the kickoff Thursday of Youngstown’s Hispanic Heritage Month which runs through Oct. 15.

The event is cosponsored through the Youngstown State University Hispanic Heritage Planning Committee and the Office of Student Diversity Programs, which will feature a series of events this month framed around the theme of “a growing connected Latino culture.” Locations on the YSU campus and throughout the city will host the events.

The ceremony featured 22 flags representing Hispanic countries carried by 22 YSU students, alumni, and community members.

Brother and sister YSU alumni, Luis Arroyo and Betty Arroyo-Cuevas, carried the United States and Costa Rica flags.

