The Ohio Department of Education released the latest state report card grades for schools and districts this morning. As state officials and Mahoning Valley educators warned earlier this week, grades are lower across the board.

Here are the results as compiled by The Vindicator staff for many area school districts.

• Boardman Schools got two A’s, a B, six C’s, a D and seven F’s.

• Campbell earned no A’s, no B’s, four C’s, five D’s and six F’s. There was no grade for one measure.

• Canfield got five A’s, six B’s, five C’s, no D’s and no F’s.

• Columbiana Village racked up six A’s, three B’s, three C’s, one D and no F’s. It wasn’t graded in two measures.

• Girard got six A’s, two B’s, four C’s, four D’s and no F’s.

• Howland got three A’s, two B’s, five C’s, four D’s and two F’s.

• Hubbard earned four A’s, three B’s, three C’s, one D and five F’s.

• Jackson-Milton got two A’s, a B, four C’s, two D’s and six F’s. The district received no grade on one measure.

• Lakeview earned four A’s, five B’s, two C’s, one D and four F’s.

• Liberty got two A’s, three B’s, two C’s, four D’s and five F’s.

• Lordstown received two A’s, three B’s, six C’s, a D and an F. It wasn’t assessed grades for three measures.

• Lowellville earned five A’s, a B, four C’s, a D and two F’s. There are no grades for three measures.

• Maplewood got four A’s, five B’s, four C’s, a D and no F’s. Grades weren’t assessed for two measures.

• Mathews earned three A’s, two B’s, five C’s, four D’s and two F’s.

• McDonald got three A’s, no B’s, eight C’s, two D’s and two F’s, It wasn’t graded in one measure.

• Niles earned no A’s, no B’s, a C, seven D’s and eight F’s.

• Poland got four A’s, three B’s, three C’s, four D’s and no F’s. A grade wasn’t asessed for one measure.

• Sebring earned two A’s, one B, three C’s, six D’s and one F. It wasn’t graded on one measure.

• South Range earned two A’s, three B’s, four C’s, four D’s and one F.

• Springfield got three A’s, no B’s, five C’s, four D’s and one F. It wasn’t graded on three measures.

• Struthers got two A’s, three B’s, two C’s, five D’s and three F’s.

• Warren racked up no A’s, no B’s, three C’s, three D’s and 10 F’s.

• Weathersfield earned one A, four B’s, six C’s, one D and one F. Two measures weren’t graded.

• West Branch received eight A’s, no B’s, three C’s, three D’s and two F’s.

• Western Reserve shows two A’s, two B’s, five C’s, three D’s and two F’s. three measures weren’t graded.

• Youngstown got no A’s, one B, two C’s, one D and 12 F’s.

