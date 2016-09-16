WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says that, when he looks in the mirror, he sees a man much younger than his 70 years.

He said: “I would say I see a person that’s 35 years old”

Trump spoke on “The Dr. Oz Show” in an interview broadcast Thursday.

Trump said that he sometimes plays golf with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. He said that when he’s with the 39-year-old Brady, “I feel I’m the same age as him. It’s crazy.”

Trump said that when you’re running for president, “you have an obligation to be healthy” because the job requires it.

Trump says that standing at a podium, delivering his signature rally speeches, is one of the ways he stays healthy on the campaign trail.

The Republican presidential nominee says that delivering his speeches is “a really healthy act.” He was appearing on “The Dr. Oz Show,” in an interview that was taped Wednesday and broadcast Thursday.

Trump said giving speech is “a lot of work” and he’s “using a lot of motion”

He said: “I guess that’s a form of exercise?”