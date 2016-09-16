JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Power outage shut off water for customers on the East Side



Published: Thu, September 15, 2016 @ 1:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A power outage shut off water for customers on the east side of Youngstown earlier today.

The power outage affected the Youngstown Water Department pump station.

Water Department officials said the electricity has been restored and the water should be fully restored to customers later this evening.

There will be a minimum two-day boil alert for those affected who will be notified by the water department.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes