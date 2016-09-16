YOUNGSTOWN
A power outage shut off water for customers on the east side of Youngstown earlier today.
The power outage affected the Youngstown Water Department pump station.
Water Department officials said the electricity has been restored and the water should be fully restored to customers later this evening.
There will be a minimum two-day boil alert for those affected who will be notified by the water department.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.