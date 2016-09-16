Blitz Live presented by the Haus Auto Group— the best way to plug into Valley football as it happens.

Where will you be for Friday night football in the Valley?

Well, wherever you are on the planet — plug into the new Blitz Live football program live on vindy.com every Friday from 6:30-10:30 p.m.

LISTEN HERE or WATCH HERE

Week Four rundown:

PREGAME (6:30-7):

We kick off Week 4 with rapid reaction to all of Friday night’s games around the Valley. Blitz Live hosts Corey Crisan, Greg Gulas, and Sean Ferguson, the smartest if not the sexist guys in high school football, lead off the show.

*Live from the stadium:

Charles Grove from Warren JFK at Crestview

Eric Fortune from Howland at Poland

Mike McClain from Harding at Fitch

Jacob Ruffo from Steubenville at Boardman

*Showcase Matchup of the Week winner as voted by Vindy Blitz Twitter poll voters.

Blitz pick em’s: We talk about who’s in first, last, and everywhere in between. FYI – Savvy vet Greg Gulas is looking for a mid-season comeback.

BREAK (7:00-7:15): AP Week 3 Pollcast on Ohio State and other team rankings with Ralph Russo and Bill Landis of Cleveland.com

1st/2nd QTR (7:15-8:00):

*In-depth talk on key Friday contests:

Mooney vs Akron SVSM

Harding vs Fitch

Hubbard vs Lakeview

Massillon vs Ursuline on Saturday

*Introduce Stud of the 1st Half poll – Big time performances in the first half? We’re gonna talk about it and you can vote on it. Winner will earn an automatic spot in the Player of the Week poll.

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (8:00-8:15): YSU Football preview

HALFTIME/3rd QTR (8:15-9):

*Look around the Valley scoreboard of games

*Update Stud of the 1st Half poll

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (9:00-9:15): AP College Football Podcast with Ralph Russo and Paul Myerberg previewing Notre Dame-Michigan St., Ohio State-Oklahoma, and more big Saturday match-ups.

4th QTR/POSTGAME (9:15-10):

*Live from the stadium:

BREAK (10:00-10:10): Music from around the Valley

WEEK FIVE Preview (10:10-10:30):

Canfield vs Struthers, Ursuline vs Harding, and South Range vs Lisbon.

NFL Picks for Week 2.

