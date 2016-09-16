JOBS
Officials launch $4.4M Wick Avenue project



Published: Thu, September 15, 2016 @ 11:36 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Officials with the city, Youngstown State University, Youngstown CityScape and others had a ground-breaking ceremony today on a $4.4 million project to improve Wick Avenue.

The project is along Wick between Wood Street and McGuffey Road and will take a year to complete.

“We’re going to completely change the look of the street,” said Mayor John A. McNally.

The project includes paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting, replacing a sewer line, replacing two waterlines with one, reducing the three-lane road to two with the middle being a turning lane, and new signs.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

