YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 35 people including Darnell Jones, 30, Helena Avenue, on four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana, possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.

On Aug. 4, reports say Vice squad members serving a search warrant investigating drug activity found four guns and over $2,500 cash.

Two of the guns were SKS assault rifles, a Chinese replica of the AK-47 as well as a.40-caliber handgun and a .45-caliber handgun.

Also found were two scales and small amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

The grand jury also indicted Donald White, 59, state Route 14, Salineville, on possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and littering.

The grand jury also indicted Christopher M. Royal, 25, St. Louis Avenuek, on improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, tow counts of possession of drugs and obstructing official business.