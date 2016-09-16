YOUNGSTOWN

Wickie Tutt told Judge Shirley J. Christian that he will spend his four years in prison to reflect on why he is the “bad guy” – and on what he can to do change that when he gets out.

Judge Christian told Tutt during his sentencing hearing Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that perhaps such reflection should have been considered as far back as 1994, when Tutt was first charged with the type of crimes he was sentenced for.

Tutt, 45, was sentenced on charges of complicity to commit theft, criminal simulation and forgery.

Assistant Prosecutor Nicholas Brevetta said Tutt would create checks that purported to represent government entities and either cash them himself or have other people cash them for him.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.