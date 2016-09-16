YOUNGSTOWN

On the roof of the Stambaugh Building the wind whips your hair and the sun warms you.

From there you can watch Youngstown take shape as you stand on the building that is considered key to the city’s ongoing transformation.

By December 2017, the historic Stambaugh Building at 44 E. Federal St. will be home to a 134-room DoubleTree Hotel.

“It’s without question the most challenging project we have done,” said Dominic Marchionda of NYO Property Group. “It’s going to be the most rewarding. It’s a big part of the renaissance.”

Marchionda’s plan with his partners, brothers and developers James and George Pantelidis of Pan Brothers Associates, a real-estate services company in New York City, is to bring this more than 100-year-old building back to life.

What’s not known: How much will a new hotel bring to downtown Youngstown in terms of additional interest and investment?

Read more about the project in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.