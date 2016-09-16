NILES

A young girl went into the Dollar General Market in the Niles Plaza Shopping Center, 5120 Youngstown-Warren Road, late Thursday and asked for help because her parents would not wake up.

According to a video of the event posted on Facebook, a store employee came out of the store to determine the problem and then called 911. The call for help reached police at 5:23 p.m. when police, firefighters and other first-responder personnel were dispatched to the scene.

According to the Facebook video, there were other children in the car but the person filming the event said it was not known how many, or their ages.

The condition of the adults or what caused their unresponsive states also was not known.

Police would not comment on the incident.