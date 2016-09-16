JOBS
Austintown woman faces charges after fight turns violent



Published: Thu, September 15, 2016 @ 11:52 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Officers arrested an Austintown woman on a domestic violence charge after an argument turned physical Wednesday night.

According to police reports, Abigail Luciano Acosta, 28, of Oakwood Avenue, scratched her boyfriends left eye, forehead, right shoulder and left arm during an argument at their home.

Although neither party wanted to pursue charges, officers charged Acosta with domestic violence because they determined she was the “primary aggressor,” reports said.

Acosta will appear in Mahoning County Area Court Monday.

